YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Mark Edward Dean, Jr., affectionately known as “Duna” to close family and friends, departed this life on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman, Ohio.

Mr. Dean was born February 13, 1985 to Mark E. Dean, Sr and Sharlene Teague Dean.

He graduated from Rayen High School with the class of 2003. He attended Akron University then New Castle School of Trades where he received an honors degree in electrical technology in 2011.

Mark was employed at the Ohio Turnpike Commision and was known as a very loving coworker and friend. He was also employed at Enterprise in Downtown Youngstown.

Mark’s sweet spirit, kind heart and smile captured the hearts of many people. He touched the lives of those around him in an infectious way leaving an imprint of love and positivity in the hearts of many. He was known for his patience and humility which was shown in everything that he did. He was an adamant Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved to defend his team. He really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling and watching sports especially Pittsburgh.

He leaves to cherish his memory those he loved dearly, his parents, Mark (Latonia) Dean, Sr. and Sharlene Dean; sister, Taneisha Teague; niece, Zanaiya Williams; grandmother, Lollie Teague; fiancée, Fredericka Winlock; daughter, Faith Winlock; soon to be in-laws, Carla (Troy) Edmonds and Frederick (Tara) Winlock, Sr.; friends, AJ Thomas, Justin Bradley, Andre and Dee Fareed and a countless number of other lives that he touched.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Bertha Jackson; grandfathers, Herman Dean, Sr. and Albert Teague, Sr. and grandmother, Evelyn Dean.

A funeral service will be Noon (12:00 p.m.) Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Christ Centered Church (Tri-C) with a visitation with the family from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the church.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing, wearing your mask over your mouth nose will be required and seating will be limited.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

