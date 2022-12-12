YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Sherman 77, Youngstown was born to the late Clarkie Neal and Jesse Shields in Youngstown, Ohio on August 31, 1945. Marion Sherman gained her wings on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

She graduated from North High School and went on to become an employee of Mahoning County Nursing Home. She also grew in faith at Reed’s Chapel A.M.E. Church.

Anyone who knew Marion knew she had a heart of gold. She cherished time with her daughter Tonya Brooks and goddaughter Charlene Bigsby, which she loved dearly. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. We all know how much she loved fishing and cooking. Marion also enjoyed time with her “Golden Girls” and her friend like sister; Patty.

Marion leaves to cherish her memories her daughter Tonya Brooks, and goddaughter, Charlene Bigsby, grandchildren, Kamilah, Laquanda, Jonette and Johnnie, great-grandchildren. Jalen, Erica, Kayla, Kyra, Richard, Lamar, Alayah and Jon-Mire, aunts, Christine Brown and Estell Wilson, step-sister, Pearl Murray, sister-in-laws, Yvonne Sherman and Patricia Sherman, a host of nieces and nephews, Robert (Olivia) Higbee, Malcolm Jackson, Nneka Jackson, Eric Shields, Derrick Shields, and Minister Ronn (Yolanda Shields) Chapman. She will be missed dearly by all her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Arthur Sherman, siblings, Mary Higbee, Brenda Jackson, Jesse Shields, Ernest Neal and Bell Neal, great-granddaughter, Jonae, and other family members that she loved dearly.

Funeral service will be Friday, December 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.