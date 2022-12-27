YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mario Shipman was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 4, 1973, to Debbie Reynolds and Markle Williams. He unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 after recently battling a series of health issues . He was 49 years of age.

During his early years Mario attended South High School where he learned his passion for fashion. He was always dressed from head to toe, you would hear him cracking jokes or listening to music with friends and family. He enjoyed old school rap, the Chicago Bulls, and teaching his nieces and nephews a lesson on video games.

Although loved on earth, Mario will be in heaven joining his grandmothers; Adell Lamb, and Burt Williams, grandfathers; Freddie Shipman and Arthur Williams, uncles; Tyrone Gilmore and Kevin Williams, all will continue to smother him with love.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his parents, his only daughter; Shawna Nicole Seamans, long time partner; April Seamans, five sisters, three brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing only Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the chapel.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING.

We at F. D. Mason was given the extreme honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.