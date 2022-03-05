YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marietta Dumas, 71, Youngstown passed peacefully on Friday February 25, 2022 while residing in the Greenbriar Nursing Home under the care of her beloved daughter Dalvon James.



Ms. Dumas who was fondly known by family members as “Mary Etta” was born October 13, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Lula Belle Gregory.

She attended Youngstown City Schools and eventually went to Job Corp.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons; Nelse Dumas, and Kenneth Dumas, her daughter; Mrs.Dalvon (Kevin) James, her siblings include Melvin Gregory Jr. of Ohio, Rene-Dumas Neal of Illinois, first cousins; Cassandra Thurston of Ohio, Willie Arrington of Maryland and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her mother.



Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 12 Noon at the Youngstown Metro Assembly at 2350 South Ave, Youngstown, Ohio 44502. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Tuesday at the church.



Please remember to follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this hour of bereavement.

