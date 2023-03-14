YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie L. Martinez, 33 of Yougstown, departed this life on Monday, March 8, 2023 in East Cleveland, Ohio.

Marie Lourdes Martinez was born March 15, 1989, the daughter of Lourdes B. Velez and Luis A. Martinez Vega.

Marie used to go to Youthbuild in Youngstown years ago.

Marie’s hobbies were doing nails, sewing and doing hair.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, Lourdes Velez and Luis A. Martinez; her son, Troy McGinnis; her siblings, Vicente Martinez, Joel Martine and Natasha Figueroa Martinez and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by Hohanna Ivette Martinez and Jose Luis Martinez.

She will be missed a lot. We love you Marie!!!

Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, at 12:00 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service.

PLEASE WEAR A MASK WHEN ENTERING THE FUNERAL HOME.

