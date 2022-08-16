AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (myValleyTributes) – Mrs. Maria Denise Coward 66, affectionately known as “Sister” of Austintown, Ohio, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.



Maria was born November 1, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter to Ernestine Jackson and Charles Carson.

Maria was a 1973 graduate of The Rayen High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She retired as an Auto Assembler Coordinator at General Motors Company after 31 years of service. She was an active member of the United Auto Workers union, was a faithful member of the Union Baptist Church, and on its Ushers Board. Maria loved traveling on cruise ships, shopping, cooking, but most of all being with her family.



She leaves to mourn her passing but rejoice in her peace, her husband, Lawrence Coward, Jr.; her children, Keeva (James) Greene and Kenny (Elizabeth) Coward; grandchildren, Jade, Jacari, Kai, Isaiah, Amiyah and Sophia; a host of cousins, church family and friends whom she touched through her kindness and amazing heart.



She was preceded in death by her mother and her brother Bobby.



Funeral service will be Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Union Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.



Please remember to follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.