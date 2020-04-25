Margaret Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Johnson, 97, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mrs. Johnson was born September 28, 1922 in Campbell, Ohio a daughter to Dennis Gibson and Anna Darrisaw.

She was a high school graduate and a homemaker.

She was a former member of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church and the Eastside Senior Citizens.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Carlton (Joanna) Johnson; eight grandchildren;

17 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grant Johnson; her siblings, William (Buddy) Gibson, Emma E. Morton, Blossie Gibson and Sylvester Gibson.

Private services will be held for the immediate family.

Interment will be at Belmont Park Cemetery.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.