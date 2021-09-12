Marcus Samuels, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcus Samuels was born Friday, December 11, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio. He left this life Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home peacefully.

Marc “DJ Marc” attended Rayen High School, graduating class of 1989.

He was a photographer and DJ known around the city for his services.

He was employed at McDonalds on 5th Avenue. He had been previously employed at Giant Eagle and worked at various bars.

Marcus befriended many people. He love spending time with his daughter. He also love being adventurous, and trying new things. He loved seeing his family members together, he always had a joke for somebody and would give the shirt he had on his back.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his only daughter, Marquett P. Samuels; three sisters, Grace, Katina Samuels, both of Youngstown and Dorothy S. Samuels of Columbus; two brothers, William E. Samuels III. and Isaiah Samuels, both of Youngstown; a special aunt, Brenda “Bran” Fasion and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Samuels II. And Kay F. Samuels.

A memorial celebration of life service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services.

