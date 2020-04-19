Marcus D. Turnage, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcus D. Turnage, 38, of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Mr. Turnage was born November 24, 1981 in Youngstown, a son to Kenneth Law and Flora Turnage.

He was a high school graduate.

He had many skills, he worked as a machine operator for Portage County Recycling Center and as field operator.

He was a diehard Cleveland Browns Fan and will be sadly missed by his children and family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; his stepfather, Bruce Dawson, Sr.; his children, Marcus ,Jr., Ronald, Mayla, Amarion and Amaya Turnage, Devonte Harper, Trinity Rakes and Davion Wright; his siblings, Tamika and Rishawanda Turnage, Bruce Dawson, Jr., Kenneth, Jr. and Alberto Law, Kelley Artis and Keshia Milton and a host of aunts, uncles and many more who loved him.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Milton and Kendal Glover and two grandmothers, Flora Shaw and Dorothy Law.

Private services will be held for the immediate family.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.