NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Malcolm Kahil Gibran Jones, 29, of New Castle Pennsylvania, departed this life on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Malcolm was born on November, 23 1992 to the union of Malcolm Jones and Tiffany Loggins in Youngstown, Ohio.

He Attended New Castle High School.

He was an avid football fan with his favorite football team being the Ohio State Buckeyes and was a die hard fan, he also loved basketball and being around friends and family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Tiffany Loggins of Poland, Ohio; his children, Amina Jones and Malcolm Jones both New Castle, Pennsylvania; his siblings, Yaumbrail Jones, Aurienn Jones, Tiffany Jones, Brooklyn Jakes and Tony Jakes all of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and last but not least he leaves to cherish his grandmothers, Sharon Culver and Sharon Jones both of Youngstown .

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Culver.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends and relatives may attend a visitation and viewing from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. just before the service starts that day.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

Family and friends of Malcolm Jones may visit www.fdmasonmemorialfh.com to leave condolences to the Jones family.

