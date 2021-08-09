Madison Howard Colmon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madison Colmon, 37, Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Canfield Healthcare Center.



Mr. Colmon was born December 22, 1983 in Youngstown a son of Crystal Heath and to the late John Colmon.

He was a devoted son, father and brother. He enjoyed sports and was an avid San Francisco 49ers and LA Lakers fan and loved to cook. He had a smile that would light up the room.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Crystal Spragling; his stepmother, Lisa Colmon; his children, Alisa Sanchez of Boardman, Madison, Jr. of Texas, Maliyah of Georgia, Maison, Marlee, Mari’auna and Ma’Kiyah, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandmother, Mary Heath; five sisters, Latosha Colmon, Tiera (Aaron) Agee, Tashyla (Stephen) Lunders and Tina (Julius) Thomas, of Youngstown, Ohio and Tracy (Alan) Lott of Port Deposit, Maryland and two brothers, Robert Spragling, Jr. and Lamott Spragling, both of Youngstown.



He was preceded in death by his father, John Colmon; stepfather, RC Spragling; a brother, Anthony Anderson and grandparents; Olivia Gary, Madison Colmon and Fred Heath.



Funeral service will be Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Please remember to wear your mask around your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home. Thank you in advance



