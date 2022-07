NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Laudermilt passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Nursing Home.

She was born October 9, 1928 in Triadelphia, West Virginia to John Hixenbaugh and Madd “Barton.



F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their time of bereavement.

