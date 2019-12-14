Luz E. “Lucy” Soto Bones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Ms. Luz E. “Lucy” Soto Bones, 58, Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at St Elizabeth Healthcare Center.



Ms Soto Bones was born November 29, 1961, in Arroyo, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Pedro and Santa Bones Soto.

She was a homemaker, a member of Iglesia Evanelica Samaria Church and a Missionary of the church.

She leaves her sons; Melvin and Kevin DeJesus, siblings; Felipe, Alfonzo, Cardido, Angel, Epifanio, Leonardo, Maria, Maria I and Luis D. Soto.



She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.