YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luther Rose, only child of Evelyn Rose, was born in Warwick County, Virginia on January 5, 1927.

He transitioned from the land of the dying into the land of the living on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

He grew up in Hanson and Newport News, Virginia.



Luther served in the armed forces of the United States of America where he was honorably discharged as a Private First Class of the United States Air Force on the 21st day of March, 1949.

Luther retired from the United States Postal Service in Los Angeles, California where he received an award for 32 years of service on April 27, 1985.

After retiring, he moved to Youngstown, Ohio to care for his widowed mother, Evelyn Rose Duncan.

He connected with his stepsister, Roberta Duncan Pierce and as his health started to decline, Roberta in her 90s, was concerned that he did not have anyone to assist him. This is when Renee’ Smith, Roberta’s daughter, became his caretaker. Luther and Renee’ connected as uncle and niece.

Luther enjoyed life. He was a jazz enthusiast with an extensive album and reel-to-reel collection. He was very intelligent and entertained himself with crossword puzzles. He believed in staying physically fit and enjoyed bicycling. He had a love for photography. During his younger years, if a camera was not around his neck, it was within his reach. Luther had a love for cooking, baking and entertaining. He went out of his way to share and remember his family for special occasions with cards and gifts. Although Luther had a quiet demeanor, he would stand firm in letting anyone know when he did not care for something!



Luther will be greatly missed by his niece, who was privileged to assist him, Renee and her husband, Walter. Memories will remain with his extended family, Byron Rutland of Toledo, Ohio, Debbie Mahette of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Frankie Majette of Franklin, Virginia, Arien Majette of Chicago, Illinois and the Turner Family: Keith, Tarsha, Keyara and Tyrell, of Newport, Virginia.



He was preceded in death by his beloved mother and stepdad, Evelyn and Robert Duncan and stepsister and husband, Roberta and Hardy Pierce.



Memorial service will be Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Please remember to wear a mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. Thank you in advance.

