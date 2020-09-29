Lula Mae James, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lula Mae James, 95, was called to be with the lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Ohio Living Park Vista Center.

She was born May 26, 1925, in Jenkinjones, West Virginia.

She was one of 10 children born to the late Williams H. Smith, Sr. and Gladys Rogers Smith.

She loved cooking and taking care of her family.

Lula leaves to cherish her loving memory, sons, Alexander (Gloria) James, Orlando, (Helen) James and Brian James; her daughter, Jacqueline Joe; her sister, Lucille Glover all of Youngstown; 17 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jessie James; three brothers, Henry, Wilbur and Earl Smith; five sisters, Edith Brooks, Louise Rayford, Grace Kelly, Beatrice Harris and Elizabeth Smith; her children, Doretha, Elesteen, Geraldine and Curtis; four grandchildren, Nicole, LaShawn and Thyman.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

