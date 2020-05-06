Lue Birdie McGaha-Spencer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lue Birdie McGaha-Spencer, 93, of Youngstown, the matriarch of the McGaha family, transitioned to the presence of the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Hospice House.

Mrs. Spencer was born April 10, 1927 in Booneville, Mississippi a daughter of Jess and Ora Harold McGaha.

She married Albert Nahancher Spencer on September 12, 1942 and to this union a son, Robert, was born.

Lubirdie was the head cook at Michelargello’s Italian Restaurant where she retired after over 25 years of service.

She was a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church until her health declined.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening but most of all caring for her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter-in-law, Lillie Bell Spencer; four grandchildren, Robinnetta (James “Dre” Kennedy) of Newport News, Virginia, LaCheile Spencer-Barnes and Alexander Spencer, of Youngstown, Ohio and Romica Spencer of Miami, Florida; ten great-grandchildren, one of whom she reared, Kiara Spencer; 11 great-great-grandchildren; her special nephew and nieces, who lovingly cared for her, Willie F. McGaha, Delores McGaha-Kennedy and Terrica McGaha Wilson and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; her only son, Robert who passed on January 1, 2020; grandson, Robert Spencer; five brothers, Leonard, Le Roy, Howard, Houston and J.C McGaha; three sisters, Willa Mae Burris, Nancy Mae Welch and Lizzie Bell McGaha and a special niece, Ruthie Lee McGaha-Rhodes.

The family would like to thank Hospice House and her Angels at Omni Manor who provided her excellent care.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

