YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lucille V. Glover, 88, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born on March 20, 1934 in Jenkinjones, West Virginia. She was one of ten children born to the late William Henry Smith, Sr. and Gladys Rogers Smith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norvell Glover and three brothers, Henry Smith, Wilbur Smith and Earl Smith; her six sisters, Edith Brooks, Louise Rayford, Grace Kelly, Beatrice Harris, Elizabeth Smith and Lula Mae James.

Lucille V. Glover grew up in Jenkinjones, West Virginia and moved to Youngstown, Ohio in the early 1950’s.

She attended North High school.

She was a faithful member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church of Youngstown, Ohio.

For over 20 years, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at various hospitals and nursing facilities. She worked at the Sheraton Hotel in housekeeping for several years.

Lucille was married to Norvell Glover for over 40 years. Some of her many joys were cooking, bingo, casinos, her dogs, dancing and blues music. She loved her family unconditionally and would go above and beyond to assist them. Lucille will be missed by many but the kind words and wise advice will never be forgotten.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy daughter, Marionetta Glover-Caige (Les); granddaughter, Dwan Glover; one sister-in-law, Mary Glover; two step daughters, Annie Bell Owens, Naomi Young; stepgrandchildren and a host of dedicated family and friends.

The family gratefully acknowledges the many kind and lovely expressions of sympathy and support by all during this time of sorrow. Whether you visited, prayed, called, mailed a card or flowers, your kindness and love will be remembered forever. May GOD continue to bless you and keep you in his loving care. A special “Thank You” to the Medical Staff who cared for her.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

