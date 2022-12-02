YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise West 73, Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Youngstown Ohio.



Mrs. West was born November 29, 1948 in North Carolina a daughter of Leroy Parker and Lucille Scott.

She loved to cook, decorate, dance, spend time with her family and “talk her mess!” She will be forever loved, mourned and missed greatly.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Eugene West III, Kimberly West, Alphonso West, Ishanta West, LaWanda West and Octavia West, a sister, Desonia Drummond; 30 grandchildren, including the ones she reared, Devin West, Anthony West, Janay West, Deja West, Stashonna Thomas, Britany West, Alasia Fornore, Akasha West, Ezekiel West and Emanuel West, 30+ great-grandchildren including “Gamma’s Baby”, Kawhi Peeples and three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eugene West, II who passed away August 9, 1974, two brothers, Lorenzo and Kalvin Terry, and two children, Alisa and Anthony West.



Funeral service will be Monday, December 5, 022 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home at 12 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 am – 12 Noon on Monday at the funeral home



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



