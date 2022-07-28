YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Truly one of a kind, Mrs. Louise Talley, affectionately known as “Weezy”, departed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022 at home.



Louise was born on September 29, 1934, a daughter of Jim and Ola Redman-Young in Luverne, Alabama.

Louise graduated from Helegan High School in Crenshaw County, Alabama.

Louise married Jim H. in 1953. From that union, four children were born, Roseanna, Jinney, Jim, Jr., “Boone” and Rachel P. Talley.



Louise worked for many years as a caregiver in the area before she started her employment with Mahoning County Job and Family Services where she retired after working for 18 years in 2010. Her employment allowed her to form a long loving relationship with the “girls” as Weezy called them, Rosemarie “Tiny” Smith, Marie Smith-Lampley and Judy Kimbrough. After retirement the “girls” enjoyed various activities such as going to the casino, movies, shopping and out for a meal.



Louise was loved by many. She always greeted you with her affectionate smile. You could never tell if she was having a bad day because of her smile. A conversation with Weezy was always full of joy and laughter. Weezy loved cooking and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends for the holidays. It brought joy to her to see the family all together for the holidays eating the meal she had prepared without a one measuring cup.



Louise leaves to love and cherish her memories her daughter and caregiver, Roseanna Talley, with whom she made her home, Jinney “Lake” Lindsey and bonus son, Jason (Tricia) Talley, all of Youngstown and five grandchildren, Geanine Talley, Devon Culver, Troy (Shanika) Davis, Jameral and Javaughn Talley. She would not only be a mother figure to her four children she would open her heart and home to many, including her three great-grands whom she reared, Kemyah, Devon “Boobie”, Jr. and Devonna Culver; her devoted daughter in love, Voe Talley and the entire Murphy family; her dependable nephew, Antwan Guss and her niece/sister, Ola Mae Robinson and a host of other relatives, family and friends.



Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Jim, Jr.; a daughter, Rachel P. Talley and brothers, Ernest and James Young.



Funeral service for Louise Talley will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ on Glenwood Avenue. Calling hours will be 9:30 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.



Please remember to follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor of serving the Talley family during this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.