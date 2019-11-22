Louise Moore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs Louise Moore, 90, Youngstown, who departed this life on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Omni Manor Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Moore was born November 4, 1929, in Augusta, Georgia, a daughter of George and Dora Duncan Bush.

She worked for Reed Elementary School and Phils Esq Cleaners. After her retirement she started her home based shirt cleaning business until she took ill.

She was a loyal member of Mt. Sinai Baptist church for many years, where she served as secretary and usher board member. She served as treasure for Sycamore Place Tenant Council.

She leaves her first niece, Linda Foster and Doriska Riley and first nephews, William and Charles Bush and 75 other nieces, nephews, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Juanita Hulsinger.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home prior to services.