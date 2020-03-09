Lori Alita Mahone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori made her earthly transition Thursday, March 5, 2020.

She was born July 17, 1955 and the youngest of five children born to Edward and Ruby Mickles Mahone.

Lori was a 1973 graduate of South High School. She attended Ohio University (Athens) and later received her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Youngstown State University.

Lori was a lifelong member of Third Baptist Church. She was a teacher for mid-day Bible study, Sunday School and a member of the Koinonia Sunday School Class. She sang God’s praises as a member of the Inspirational Choir. She was an intricate part of the Missionary Society. She had been Superintendent of the Sunday School, Past Director of the Summer Day CampProgram, a Vacation Bible School Teacher and a Former Jr. Church Teacher.

Lori served on the Board of Protestant Family Services, Recording Secretary of American Baptist Mahoning Valley Woman, Historian for Canton Warren Youngstown Sub District of Baptist Women and former Corresponding Secretary for the Northern Ohio Baptist District Association. Lori was a member of the Louis Riggins ScholarshipCommittee and a former Girl Scout leader for many years.

Lori leaves to cherish her memory and forever celebrate her life, the best part of her, her daughter, Kaylynne; a brother, Jerome (Brenda Rose) of Clifton Park, New York; two sisters, Denise Warren and Gayle Mahone of Youngstown Ohio; two nephews, Bryan (Barbara Blair) Mahone of Youngstown and Aaron Mahone of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; three nieces, Adrianne Warren of Youngstown, Erica Mahone of Vail, Colorado and Danielle Mahone of Youngstown and cousins, Mary Alice Hunt and Valarie Willis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, JoAnn and brother in-law, Wallace Warren.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Third Baptist Church with calling hours at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

