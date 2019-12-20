Lonnie Hill, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Grace AME Church, 1137 Main Street South West, for Mr. Lonnie Hill, 50, of Warren, who departed this life on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Hill was born on August 11, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Willie Joe and Jimmie Hill Williams.

He worked for Laborers International Union Local 935 as a laborer.

He enjoyed cooking, fishing, working on cars and was just a “Jack of all trades and a Master of none.”

He leaves his wife; the former Carmen Bryant, whom he married April 16, 1999; his mother; his children, Seirra, Trovon and Rai’neisha Bryant and Malik Hill; siblings, Robert, Trevor and Laurie Ann Williams, Coretta Scott and Donna Penn; 5 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and siblings, Reginald Williams, Darnell Ball, Sylvester Williams, Jr., Daisy Brown and Robin Williams; a step-father, who reared him, Sylvester Williams, Sr. and a granddaughter, Angel Bryant.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.