YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lonnie A. Bloodworth, 90, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Youngstown Campus.



Mr. Lonnie A. Bloodworth, was born November 27, 1931 in Macon, Georgia, to Lonnie A. and Leila Tanner Bloodworth, Sr. and came to Youngstown when he was 10 years old.

He was proud to have worked 25 years as a Parole Officer for the Adult Parole Authority of Ohio, retiring in 1995.

He was an avid boxing fan and former Golden Gloves boxer. He enjoyed small game hunting and watching “Gunsmoke”. He loved listening to jazz and blues and was known for being a “Dapper Dresser!” He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife the former Janet Howell-Brown, two daughters; Rosheta (Chris) Cordova of Aurora, Colorado, and Lannae A. Bloodworth of Youngstown, he leaves several grand and great-grandchildren including his special helper granddaughter; Lay’Onna whom he referred to as “Laya” and his brother-in-law; Dr. Walter L. Betts.



He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law; Fannie L. Howell, two brothers; William “Bill” and Melvin Bloodworth, two sons Albert Houser and Lonnie A. Bloodworth, III.



Funeral service Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Please remember to follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



The family would like to thank Dr. Ted Faull, staff and Real Care Home Health Care for the excellent care during his illness.



F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.