YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Llewellyn Hall 77, Youngstown, entered into his heavenly home on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Hospice House.



Llewellyn affectionately known as “Big Lou ” was born April 23, 1945 to Linwood and Nora Royal Hall.

Lou attended South High School, and was employed and retired from General Motors after some years of service.

He often visited Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, which he was a blessing to them for 25 years. He enjoyed his family, friends, cracking jokes and listening to Jazz music. He was always full of life.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Brian and Tammy Hall, Kevis Petermen, Llewellyn (Patricia) Thompson, Jonathan (Katie) Thompson, Walter Green and Pamela Thompso;, a sister; Wanda Hall; bonus children; Willie (India) Thompson, Jesse Thompson and Tamika Kirkland; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a special friend, Marilyn and a host of other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hall; his son, Robert Thompson; his parents and ten brothers.



Funeral service will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Christ Centered Church. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m on Saturday at the church.



Please follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Friday August 19,, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.