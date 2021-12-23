YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisha Kay Pulliam Littlejohn, 61, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown campus.

Mrs. Littlejohn was born August 4, 1960, in Youngstown, a daughter of Samuel C. and Flora J. Johnson Pulliam Jr.

Mrs. Littlejohn, affectionately known as “Lisha Kay” was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and daughter.

She was a corrections officer at The Ohio State Penitentiary. She loved listening to good music, watching a good movie, shopping and caring for her grandchildren who brought her so much joy.

Mrs. Littlejohn leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Louis Littlejohn, whom she married in April 7, 1989; two daughters, Brittany and Briyanna Littlejohn; her mother; 12 grandchildren; her sister, Stacy Pulliam and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 12:00 noon, at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, on Tuesday, December 28, at the church.

Please remember to follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.