Lisa N. Jeffries, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Church, for Ms. Lisa N. Jeffries, 52, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic.

Ms. Jeffries was born March 16, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Thomas H. and Arlene Isom Jeffries.

She was an LPN, a member of the church, loved movies, reading and going to the YMCA.

She leaves her mother; her son, Thomas Jeffries; a sister, Leslie Williams; her niece, Victora (Anthony) Blackmon; her special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Simpson; her Godmother, Joezetta Carter; her cousin, Bill Isom; two nieces, Olivia and Melissa Williams and a nephew, Jordon Williams.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Church.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

