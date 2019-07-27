Linda E. Reed, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Mrs. Linda E. Reed, 71, Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Reed was born July 22, 1948, in Pensacola, Florida, a daughter of Miles and Marie King Reed.

She received her GED from Ursuline High School in 1968, received her master’s degree from University of Miami and became a social worker.

She was employed with DSS in New York City.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Caramel.

She loved to sing, listen to music and dancing.

She leaves her son, William “Billy” Burch; siblings, Christine Reed Burch, Mary E. (Eddie) Gandy, Fredrick “Pops” (Doll) Taylor and Thomas M. (Pam) Stewart, Jr.; a special nephew, Gary “CoCo” Benjamin and a host grandchildren, nieces, nephew, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Johnathan Barrett, Roosevelt Benjamin and Miles Reed, Jr.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. prior to the funeral service.