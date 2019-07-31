Linda E. Reed, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Monday, August 5, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Mrs. Linda E. Reed, 71, Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her residence.



Mrs. Reed was born July 22, 1948, in Pensacola, Florida, a daughter of Miles and Marie King Reed.

She received her G. E. D. from Ursuline High School in 1968, received her Master’s Degree from University of Miami, and became a social worker, and was employed with DSS in New York city.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Caramel, loved to sing, listen to music and dancing.

She leaves her son William “Billy” Burch, siblings; Christine Reed Burch, Mary E. (Eddie) Gandy, Fredrick “Pops” (Doll) Taylor, Thomas M. (Pam) Stewart Jr., a special nephew Gary “CoCo” Benjamin, a host grandchildren, nieces, nephew, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers; Johnathan Barrett, Roosevelt Benjamin and Miles Reed Jr.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

