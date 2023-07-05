YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillie Mae Shelley 82, of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, June 21, 2023 at her residence.

Ms. Shelley was born March 20, 1941 in North Carolina a daughter to Robert and Lillie Davenport.

Lillie enjoyed fishing during her spare time.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her nieces, Rachel Davenport, Trina Matos, Jermor Richard, Cherelle Richard, Lacretia Matos and Shavonna Davis and her nephew, Eliaz Cruz and a host of great-nieces and nephews and her great-great-niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lillie Davenport; her brothers, Billie and Edward Davenport and Dorothy Davenport and Margaret Ann Matos.

In honoring Lillie Mae’s request there will be no formal service or calling hours.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

