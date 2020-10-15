Lillie Mae Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Mrs. Lillie Mae Mitchell, 92, of Youngstown, a daughter of Walter King and Lillie Mae Satterfield, transitioned to her heavenly home Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland Ohio.

Mrs. Mitchelle was born May 10, 1928, Birmingham, Alabama.

She was a retired Hoke Healthcare worker at Assumption Nursing Home.

She leave to mourn her passing, her twin sister, Willie Mae Stanford; a sister, Bobby Jean King; a brother, Louis King; two nieces, Delores (Gus) Lawson and Patrica Stanford; one granddaughter, Tina Underwood; four great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews and her bestfriends/caregivers, Darlene Williams Parker and Carla Bohannon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Mitchell; her loving son. Walter T. Mitchell; a sister, Mattie Bell Hicks; her brother, Garfield Kind and one great-grandson, Justin Underwood.

For we know that if the tenant that is our earthly home is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in heavens heavens. For in this tent we groan, longing to put our heavenly dwelling, if indeed by putting it on we may not be found naked. For while we are still in this tent, we groan, being burdened- not that we would be unclothed, but that we would be further clothed, so that what is mortal maybe swallowed up by life. He who prepared us for this very thing is God, who has given us the spirit as a guarantee. … Cor. 5:1-21 ESV

Due to the Covid pandemic a private graveside service will be held for the family Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

All contributions are asked to be given to the Hospice House, Poland, Ohio or and Joanie Abdu Breast Care Center Youngstown-Youngstown, Ohio.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

