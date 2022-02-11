YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Peeples, 52 of Youngstown, received her wings on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 surrounded by family.

Lillian was born on November 28, 1969, a beautiful daughter of Mattie and Mack Peeples, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Lillian attended South High School.

She loved traveling, music, cooking and spending time gardening with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved God and was a very spiritual woman, she always dressed to impress and was the life of the party. Her spirit was just as beautiful as she was and her smile was infectious, “She would bring love and joy to any room she entered.

Lillian leaves to cherish her memory her six sons, Kevin Peeples, George Hopkins, Edward Tate, Tremendous, Tremaine and Jermaine Watson, all of Youngstown; two daughters, Unique Hopkins and Fantastic Watson, both of Youngstown; two stepdaughters, Demitra Tate of Struthers and Trace Tate of Dothan, Alabama, whom she helped rear; two brothers, Mack and Anthony Peeples, both of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews and two best friends, Martinnette Walker and Joyce McGee Youngstown.

Lillian was preceeded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Edward Tate; three sisters, Karen, Frances and April Peeples; three brothers, Allen, Victor and Robert Peeples; nephews, Michael Adkins and Wadell Casey and her special friend, Tommy Brown.

A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Jerusalem Baptist Church with a visitation with the family from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing, wearing your mask over your mouth nose will be required.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.