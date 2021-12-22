YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lexie M. Simmons, 85, Youngstown, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Liberty Health Care Center.



Lexie was born on December 1, 1935, in Blue Mountain, Misssissippi, a daughter of Eggie and Edna Cook Haddock .

She was a 1935 graduate of Antioch High School, was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, and she loved singing in the choir. Helping people was one of her joys.

She was a teaching assistant at Harding Elementary encouraging students in their learning. Through Loving Hands Home Care, she enabled people to stay in their home by providing extended in-home care. Being a Cleveland Browns fan, she is always hopeful.

She is survived by her sons Eric, Octavius, and Phineas, sisters; Eloise Gililand and Shirley Johnson; brother Charles Harris and many other caring relatives.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter; Roselyn; her former husband; Franklin, brother; Roy Harris Jr. and a sister, Mary Coleman.



The family wishes to thank Hospice of The Valley for all their care and kindness.A private burial was conducted on December 7, 2021.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this bereavement hour.