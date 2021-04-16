Leslie Stoutemire, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leslie Stoutemire, affectionately known and loved by everyone as Mr. Les, departed this life on Sunday April 11, 2021.

Leslie was born August 1, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to Bertha and William Stoutemire.

He relocated to Youngstown after doing a tour in the United States Army where he was a Marksman.

He then worked as a laborer for Sheet and Tube Steel for several years until the shutdown. He then moved to Campbell and performed janitorial duties at OK’s Store better known as Angelo’s.

Les was an avid book reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. His love for fashion always had him dressed to the tee with his daily polished shoes. He will always be remembered for wearing his hat cocked to the side of his head. He always wanted to be addressed as Les no matter who you were. He loved watching the Indians and Packers play ball. He talked jive all the time. He enjoyed people and everyone loved him especially the children in the neighborhood who he always passed out candy.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Ms. Leslie, Ms. Viza, Ms. Carla, and Mr. Michael Stoutemire all of Cleveland and Ms. Lisa Stoutemire of Youngstown. Six grandchildren Mark, Marquis, Orlando, Cyrus, Michael Jr. and Jerminnie and four great grandchildren Trayvon, Markayla, Mark Jr. and Malachi and two siblings Willie Eddy and Frances Young.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, two sons Maurice and Leslie Jr., brother John Eddy, sisters Dorothy Eddy, Carrie Peoples and Barbara Anderson

Funeral service will be Monday April 19, 2021 at 1 pm at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Friends may call from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Due to the pandemic please follow the CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose. Please do not linger so the family can start their private funeral service promptly at 1:00 pm.

