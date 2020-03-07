Leroy E. Morris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Rising Star Baptist Church, for Mr. Leroy E. Morris, 58, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Youngstown.



Mr. Morris was born October 8, 1961, in Youngstown, a son to the late William E. and Thelma Lee Thompson Morris.

He was a 1980 graduate of South High School, was employed with Seacor Painting Inc. and was a member of The Christ Centered Church.

Leroy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He leaves behind his wife; the former Donna L. Rogers, whom he married October 9, 1993, a daughter; Asia Morris, six step-children; Justin Rogers, Lee, Kodie and Christopher Johnson, Christina (Tyran) Rollins and Teshia (Daitwan) Eppinger , siblings; Vanessa Morris, Renae Richardson, Denene Thomas, Robert Shirer, and Saquan Edmonds, a granddaughter; Jordyn Bruner and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents a daughter Cierra D. Morris and his grandparents.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

