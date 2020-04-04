Leonard Taylor, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leonard Taylor, Sr., 75, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Taylor was born November 1, 1944 in Covington, Tennessee. A son to Paul Moore and Dora Taylor.

He was a 1962 graduate of East High School.

He began his working career at various steel mills and later at General Motors.

He was of the Pentecostal Faith and enjoyed bowling and playing cards.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Kimberly Taylor, Erica Avery, Leonard Taylor, Jr., Leah Taylor and Deborah Jackson; two sisters, Marilynn Kimbrough and Mabel Austin; 13 grandchildren, 15 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Paul Taylor, Elizabeth Muse, Thomas Taylor, Lulabelle White and William Taylor.

There will be viewing from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Due to the current pandemic conditions, viewing time and capacity will be limited.