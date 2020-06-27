Leonard H. Pearce IV, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard H. Pearce IV, 16, of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, OH.

Mr. Pearce Was born August 22, 2003 in Youngstown a son of Leonard Pearce III and Erica Perry.

Leonard attended Youngstown Early College and would have been entering his junior year.

He had dreams of going to the army, he enjoyed working out, detailing cars and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother; his siblings, Eymonnai Pearce, Michael Rushon and Lenny Pearce; his grandparents, LeArtis Barnes, Belinda Brown- Pearce; his great grandmother, Josephine Perry whom reared him; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends who loved him.

A viewing will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 where the funeral will follow promptly.

Social distancing will be upheld, searing will be limited and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

