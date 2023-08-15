YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard H. Bishop Jr., 63, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in Hospice House.

Mr Bishop was born June 18, 1960 in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of Leonard Bishop, Sr. and Regina Sommerville.

Lennie went to various schools, worked for Turks Landscaping and worked as a mechanic.

He was a “Jack of all Trades”. He enjoyed restoring bikes, trucks, cars, computers, phones and anything electronic.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Teresa A. Glenn, whom he married June 15, 2002; his children, James (Latrayel) Suttles, Kimberly (Kevin) Gibbs and Theresa (Keqwana) Glenn; grandchildren, Melanie, Legacy and Nation Suttles; siblings, Bill Bishop, Leroy Summerville, Gayle Weaton and Mary Brown, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his best friend, Pernell Harrison and many brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be Friday, August 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.

Please remember to wear your mask when entering the building.

We are grateful and honored to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

