YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Boone, 64, of 1011 Catalina Avenue, departed this life on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center Youngstown campus.

Leonard Boone was born June 29, 1958 to parents, James Dennis and Mary Alice Cunningham Boone, Sr. Leonard aka “Bebe” was reared by his grandparents, John H. Cunningham and Liza Cunningham.

Leonard attended Chaney High School and graduated from The Rayen School in 1977.

Leonard’s last place of employment was Star Extruded located in Canfield, Ohio.

Leonard had a number of hobbies. He was very fond of fishing, looking for antiques, roller skating and ice skating.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Lena M. Henderson Boone; a brother, James P. Boone, Jr.; a nephew, James I. Boone of Aurora, Colorado; an aunt, Inez Boone of Cleveland, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and two uncles, Chester A. and Mark Boone.

Funeral service will be Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR A MASK WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING

We want to say thank you for entrusting your bereavement care with us. We are truly honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve you.