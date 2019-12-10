Leola R. Durant, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Incorporated, for Mrs. Leola R. Durant, 91, Youngstown, who departed this life on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Windsor House.



Mrs. Durant was born June 21, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of Abram and Victoria Kitchen Walden.

She was a homemaker and cooked at Walden Belmont Eat Shop. She was a former member of Union Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star, Daughter of Ruler.

She leaves her step-daughter, Lisa Durant; siblings, Lafay, Alvin and Freddie Walden and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; Guylon Durant, Diane McDaniels; siblings, David, Abram Sonny Jr. and Shirley Walden, Irene Walden- Haskins, Delores Shannon, Evelyn Bailey and Corneisha Jones.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, at the funeral home.