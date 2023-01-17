YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio.

She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners.

She was a 2001 graduate of Rayen High School.

She was a member of Fifth Avenue Community Church.

She enjoyed going to church, wearing nice clothes, doing her hair, taking photos, listening to music, cooking and taking long walks. She also enjoyed being around her children, friends and family.

She leaves behind to mourn, her three children, Lloyd Akins, Miracle Pugh and Malik Pugh, all of Youngstown; her sisters, Charletta Allen, Robinette Allen (Douglas Kimbrough) and Donielle Harris, all of Youngstown; a brother, Ronald J. Pugh, Jr. of Youngstown; a special aunt, Delores Lee Allen of Youngstown and a host of friends and family, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Annette D. Allen; father, Ronald J. Pugh and grandparents Nettie Mae Hamilton and Zola Jackson Pugh.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Fifth Avenue Community Church; services will follow promptly at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home

