YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leevaughn Toney, Sr., 87, Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, August 5, 2023 in Windsor House.

Mr. Toney was born December 21, 1935 in Wellsburgh, West Virginia, a son of Jacob and Isabell Toney.

He served in the U.S. Army.

He was an expert mason who owned Toney’s Masonary.

He was an avid Tom Brady fan and enjoyed the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Ruby Thorpe Toney; children, Leevaughn (Tracy) Toney, Tyron Ivy, Alisa Toney and Emmett Toney; stepchildren, Doretha Rudolph, Rosalind Lee and James Rudolph, Jr.; 29 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Mattie Colvin; two brothers, Anthony (Patricia) Toney of Haywood, California and Kenny (Caroline) Toney of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Vicky Toney; a stepson, Leonard Rudolph; two grandsons, Andrew Toney and Andrew Hornbuckle; a great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Toney; two sisters, Barbara Clemons and Lucille Hardy and a brother, James Toney.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the extreme honor to serve the Toney Family during this time of bereavement. Please continue to lift them up in prayers.

