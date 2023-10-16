YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leevaughn “Peanutt” Toney, Jr., 65, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Mr Toney was born July 18, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Leevaughn and Phillis Rudolph Toney, Sr.

He was a longtime expert in construction work, working side by side with his father building houses and other buildings all over the Youngstown area, naming the business “Toney Masonry”.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and riding around in his car with his tall cup beside him “LOL!” He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Tracy Toney of 19 years, his stepmother, Ruby Toney, his children, Aubrey “Nutt” (Ashley) Toney, and Audrey (Mann) Toney Muhammed, Je mira Spriggs of Baltimore, Maryland, his grandchildren, Ryan Archey, Jr., Layla, Aniyah, Aiyonna, and Ayesha Muhammad, Jeremy, Dominick, and Jamison Spriggs, three stepdaughters, Toikesha, Nicole, and Budda, three stepsons, Robert, Ike, and Joseph, 20 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, siblings, Alisa Toney, Emmett Toney, Tyron Ivy, and Robert and Joseph Hornbuckle, stepsisters, Doretha Rudolph, and Rosalind Lee, stepbrother, James Rudolph, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Adrian Toney, a sister, Vickie Toney, stepbrother, Leonard Rudolph, a nephew, Andrew Toney, and a great-niece, Aliyah Toney.

Funeral service will be Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 12 Noon, at the Gibson Heights 2nd Presbyterian Church at 755 E. Dewey Ave Youngstown, Ohio 44502. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Thursday at the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home

Please continue to keep the Toney Family lifted up in your daily prayers.