Lawrence Boatwright, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lawrence Boatwright, Jr., 81, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Boatwright was born April 21, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Lawrence Sr. And Nannell Lee Boatwright.

He served in the United States Army and was an over the road truck driver for McNicholas and hauled gasoline for Sunoco.

He enjoyed Hollywood Casino, KFC honey barbecue flat wings and sitting on his porch in Lincoln Knolls with friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his partner Glenda Robinson of Youngstown; his daughter, Cynthia Boatwright McWilson of Youngstown; his son, Darren (Wanda) Boatwright of Columbus his grandchildren, Matthew (Colleen) McWilson – Charlotte, NC, Marcus McWilson , Lexington, Kentucky. Donovan McWilson , New Castle, Pennsylvania, Drew Boatwright and Tyler Boatwright both of Columbus, Ohio his nephews, Darnell (Lynette) Wilson – Columbus and Aaron (April) Clay – Dayton, Ohio; his mother of his children, Bertha White Boatwright Clinkscale, Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death his parents: Lawrence (L.A.) and Nannell Boatwright and sister, Harriet Boatwright Wilson Clay

Due to the current pandemic there with be no service of calling hours.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.