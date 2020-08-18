LaWada “Tayda” Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaWanda “Tayda” Williams, 44, departed this life Tuesday, August 11, 2020 peacefully at her residence.

Ms. Williams was born September 18, 1975 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of William Smith and Carolyn (Williams) Smith.

She was a STNA for Danridge Nursing Home and a devoted mother and grandmother.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Jatae Williams, Annette Williams, Kenneth Williams, Jacob Ruscitti-Smith and Marckese Williams; her sisters, Stacey Smith, Walidih Barnes, Mildred Brooks and Dorothy Donaldson; her aunt, Sonya Williams; special cousins, Capricia William and Morgan; four grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William Smith, Jr.; her grandparents, Hosie and Sofi Williams and her uncle, Eric Pittman.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

