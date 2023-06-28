YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVonne M. Richey-Madison, 88 went home to be with the lord on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Park Vista Nursing Home.

LaVonne was born September 9, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio a daughter of Paul C. Sr. and Geralene Banks Butts.

She was a 1954 graduate of South High School a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and was employed by General Motors until retiring in 1984.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping on QVC, traveling to Mountaineer casino, and going to Bingo with her favorite granddaughter Nina

LaVonne was united in holy matrimony to Lawrence Madison on May 26, 1984.

She leaves to cherish her memories a son, James K. Richey of Youngstown; a daughter, Michalynn M. Jones, of Virginia; four granddaughters, Michalyn Jones, Jessica Jones and Queyanna Harmon all of Youngstown and Megan (Chauncy) Collins of Virginia; eight

great-grandchildren Tyrell Rodgers, Mia Nadal, Paul Nadal, Jr. Makayla Padilla, Robert and Jordan Jones and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; a sister, Pamela E. Jones; brother, Paul C. Butts Jr., and great-granddaughter Destiny Marie.

A memorial celebration will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 1, 2023 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church where the family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

