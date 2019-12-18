Lavante’ “Big Red” L. Perry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Service will be 12:00 noon, Monday, December 23, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Incorporated, for Mr. Lavante’ “Big Red” L. Perry, 24, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.



Mr. Perry was born January 23, 1995, in Youngstown, a son of Letitia Fayette.

He was an East High School graduate and was attending Eastern Gateway College.

He was a youth coach, enjoyed playing video games, fishing, football and shooting at the gun range.

He leaves his children, Elijah and Dai-Jon Perry; siblings, Charles and Isaiah Perry; his grandmother, Cathy Perry; his grandfather, Amos Floyd and uncle, Dyona Perry and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 12:00 noon, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.