Laura L. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Laura L. Williams of Youngstown, passed away at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center at the age of 61.

Laura was born July 9, 1958 in Detroit, Michigan to the union of Ralph and Elaine Williams. She was the youngest of three children. She moved to Youngstown at a very young age graduating from the Rayen High School, class of 1976.

Laura loved to love people. She had an infectious laugh and a kind and compassionate spirit. Laura had a passion for cooking and baking. They were both the highlights to any day of the week. Her door was always open for friends to drop by and enjoy a delicious meal. She was known for her cakes and homemade rolls. Her quiet personal time was spent reading and crocheting, always surprising a loved one with a beautiful afghan.

Laura was a caring sister to two surviving siblings, Adrian ( Baxter) Wiffen of New York and David Wiffen of Los Angeles, California; a niece, Danielle; a great nephew, Michael, of California. Laura will also be deeply missed by her many cousins and huge extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sadly, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.