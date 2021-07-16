Larry W. “Slick” Alexander, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry W. “Slick” Alexander, Sr., 67, Youngstown, departed the life Friday, July 9, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown, Ohio Hospital.



Mr. Alexander was born March 24, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Oliver and Evelyn Johnson Alexander.

He attended East High School and later went into the military, later becoming a retired veteran of the military.

He was a member of The House of God Church.

His hobbies include watching the Raiders play football, dancing, being with family and friends and jamming to music.



He leaves to mourn his passing but rejoice in his peace his son, Larry Alexander, Jr. of Columbus; three daughters, Evelyn Alexander, Shavonne Jones and Cresshay Christian, all of Youngstown; siblings, Marilyn Williams, Roger Alexander and Faye Wade; 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Damon Banks, Adam and De’Angelo Christian and siblings, James Steverson, John Alexander and Loretta Gilbert.



There will be a Viewing Only on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Please remember to wear your mask over your nose and mouth. Thank you in advance.

