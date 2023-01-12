YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Nathaniel Jones, 69 of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Mr. Jones was born January 29, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, the son to Leroy and Melvinor Jones.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1970 to 1972.

Larry later worked at the Sheet and Tube Mill from 1977 to 1982. Soon after he became a self-employed, doing home improvements throughout his life and after retirement.

He loved spending time on his boat fishing and just hanging out.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his brother, Kirk Jones, Sr. of Chicago, Illinois; his stepsons, Shawn Ballard, Mason Thompson and Terrence Murphy, of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Larry, Jr.; two brothers, Karl and Donald Jones and his only sister, Terri Lynn Triplett.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14 ,2023 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

