YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly 67, of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,

Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett.

He attended Youngstown City Schools and worked at Forge Steel Mill and was in the United States Army Veteran.

He enjoyed fishing, football playing cards, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Her leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Lynette Sly: his children, Christin Martin, Anqualnette Mayo, Christopher Martin, Shaniqua Sly and Kalyn D. Sly; his siblings, Frederick (Debra) Sly, Michael Sullivan, Clarence Sullivan, Althea (Hurndon) Mitchem, Lawanna (John) Sly, Sherilly Sparks and Jimmy Ann Bates, his grandchildren, Kendrick, Kaila, Kaden, Kaliyah, Kaloni, Kay Lynn, Kayyn Jr., Shaniquia, Armaion Sly, A’niyla Hasley, Romion Turner, JaLaia, Xzaveir, Breanna Kelly, David T. Wright, Jr., King Anthony Mayo, Kaylup, Ke’Vonte Black, Cabrina, Cerenty, Calvin Jr., Calianna, Ceasia, Christopher, Jr. Camren, Camary, Cincere and Cataleena Martin, a special cousin, Melanie (Robert) Crews and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Geretha Sly; his son, Calvin E. Martin; siblings, Matthew Moore, Robert Bates, Marica Gardner, Olivia Sullivan, Marcus Martin, Gloria and Randy Martin and Felicia Smith and a special cousin, Robinetta Brady.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 12:00 p.m.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the the funeral home.

